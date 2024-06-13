Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

