Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,9 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search