Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stack's (18)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search