Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stack's (18)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search