Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure gold (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25500 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1577 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1154 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search