Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25500 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1577 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1154 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2016
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

