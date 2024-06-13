Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place March 11, 2014.

