Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place March 11, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
