Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place March 11, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search