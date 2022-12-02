Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

