Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search