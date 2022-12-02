Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
