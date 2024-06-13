Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,3 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7157 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.




  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 780 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

