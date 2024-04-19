Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • Wójcicki (9)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search