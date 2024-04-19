500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

