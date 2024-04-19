Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
