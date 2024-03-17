Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2898 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

