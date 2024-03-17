Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,2 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2898 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

