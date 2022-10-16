Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1988 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 18,668,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1988 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
