Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2899 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 760 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

