Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Eagle without a crown. Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 13,7 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,025. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
