Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Eagle without a crown. Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Eagle without a crown Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Eagle without a crown Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 13,7 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,025. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.

  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (19)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

