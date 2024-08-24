Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
