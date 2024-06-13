Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW WK "General Karol Swierczewski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "General Karol Swierczewski" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) SP64 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

GGN (2)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (4)

Stary Sklep (4)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)