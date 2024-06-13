Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7,8 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2893 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

