Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2)