Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,7 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search