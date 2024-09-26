Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1978 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.
Сondition
