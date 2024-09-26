Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1978 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1978 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

