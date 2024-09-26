Pattern 10 Zlotych 1978 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1978 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Сondition XF (2)