Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm. Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place November 18, 1995.

Сondition UNC (1)