Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm. Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: 28 mm. Nickel silver

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 10,2 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place November 18, 1995.

  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

