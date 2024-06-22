Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Raised lettering. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Raised lettering. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

