Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: 28 mm. Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
