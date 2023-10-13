Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (18) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (3)