Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column". 28 mm. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: 28 mm. Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" 28 mm Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" 28 mm Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "Sigismund's Column" with mark MW. 28 mm. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "Sigismund's Column" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
