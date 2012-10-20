Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 13,0 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,700. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
