Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,700. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1)