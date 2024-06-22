Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 13,6 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7119 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1964 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search