Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,33 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3249 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3306 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1635 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
