Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3249 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

