Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle in the crown. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Eagle in the crown. Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle in the crown. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2950 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1182 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
