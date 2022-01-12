Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle in the crown. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle in the crown. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2950 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.

