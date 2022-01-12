Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle in the crown. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Eagle in the crown. Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Eagle in the crown Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Eagle in the crown Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle in the crown. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2950 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1182 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

