Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,7 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
