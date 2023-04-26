Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,7 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

