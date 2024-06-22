Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1960 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1960 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1960 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 13,2 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark KZ EJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1960 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

