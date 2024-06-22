Pattern 10 Zlotych 1960 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark KZ EJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

