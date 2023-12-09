Pattern 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1983 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

