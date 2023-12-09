Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1983 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (5)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
549 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
