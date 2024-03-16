Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Recessed lettering. Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 12,7 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392391 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 585 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
