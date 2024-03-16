Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2457 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
