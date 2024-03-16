Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2457 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - December 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1974 "Henryk Sienkiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

