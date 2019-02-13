Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be". Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 "We were - We are - We will be" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
