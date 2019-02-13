Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be". Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 "We were - We are - We will be" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)