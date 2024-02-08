Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" with mark MW JJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2442 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5)