Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Eagle without a crown Copper-Nickel Without inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Eagle without a crown Copper-Nickel Without inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

