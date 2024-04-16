Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition UNC (71) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (13) MS65 (12) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) SP67 (1) SP65 (1) Service NGC (31) PCGS (2) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (2)

GGN (2)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (9)

Numimarket (11)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (23)

WDA - MiM (10)

Wójcicki (4)