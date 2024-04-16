Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
