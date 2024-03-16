Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,0 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 "We were - We are - We will be" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2889 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numimarket (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 535 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1970 "We were - We are - We will be", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search