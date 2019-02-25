Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Recessed lettering. Nickel silver
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
