Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Recessed lettering. Nickel silver

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Recessed lettering Nickel silver - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Recessed lettering Nickel silver - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 11,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

