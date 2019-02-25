Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)