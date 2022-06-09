Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 40

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1215 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
1623 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1974 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

