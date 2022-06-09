Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6)