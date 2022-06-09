Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 40
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1215 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
1623 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
