Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2529 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

