Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,7 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2529 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
