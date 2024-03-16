Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,7 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2529 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JJ "50th Anniversary of the October Revolution" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
