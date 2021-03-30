Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 820 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2663 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

