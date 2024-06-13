Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

