Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.

