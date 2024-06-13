Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
