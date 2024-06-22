Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7,8 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392398 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 820. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
