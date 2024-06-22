Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,8 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392398 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 820. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1974 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search