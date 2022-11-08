Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2252 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2304 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

