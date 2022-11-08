Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3)