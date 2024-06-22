Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "Sickle and trowel". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 13,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "Sickle and trowel". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,100. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "Sickle and trowel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
