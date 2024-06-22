Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "Sickle and trowel". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "Sickle and trowel". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,100. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

