Pattern 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1960 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

