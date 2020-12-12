Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1982 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
