Pattern 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1982 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

