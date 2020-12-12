Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1982 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1982 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1982 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

