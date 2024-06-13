Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Eagle without a crown Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Eagle without a crown Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS67 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
