Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
