Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

