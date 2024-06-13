Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 40
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1075 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search