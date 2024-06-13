Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 40

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1075 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
