Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 875. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

