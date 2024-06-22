Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 875. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 685 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 585 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
