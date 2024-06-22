Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1966 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 875. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

