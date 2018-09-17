Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Tombac (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Recessed lettering. Tombac
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 12,6 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
2441 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
