Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Tombac (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Recessed lettering. Tombac

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Recessed lettering Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" Recessed lettering Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 12,6 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (5)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
2441 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
1434 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Poland 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

