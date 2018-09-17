Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Tombac (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1964 "600 Years of Jagiello University". Recessed lettering. Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) No grade (1)