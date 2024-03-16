Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW "General Karol Swierczewski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "General Karol Swierczewski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3049 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

