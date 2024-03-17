Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Coins Numismatic Barcelona auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
