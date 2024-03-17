Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Coins Numismatic Barcelona auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

