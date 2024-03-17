Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,131

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Coins Numismatic Barcelona auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

