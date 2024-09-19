Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Aluminum. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum. Without inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1974 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
