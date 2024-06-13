Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

