Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2495 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

