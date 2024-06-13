Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
